CacheTech Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

CacheTech Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.7% of CacheTech Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CacheTech Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $234.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $273.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.23.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

