BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 27,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

BV Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.65.

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

