Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.63 and traded as low as $19.55. Buzzi shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
