Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Announces Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,832. The company has a market capitalization of $431.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.18. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins bought 244,774 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $261,908.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Robbins bought 244,774 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $261,908.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo purchased 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,009,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,759.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

