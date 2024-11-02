BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 157,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 435,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.05).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 million, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.50.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

