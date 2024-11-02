Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $55.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $45.50 to $55.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

NYSE BAM opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

