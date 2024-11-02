Brokerages Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $86.80

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of -3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

