Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$74.13

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$47.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.02 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.97%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

