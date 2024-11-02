Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

