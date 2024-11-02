Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Shares Down 32.7% – What’s Next?

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) dropped 32.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 6,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Broad Street Realty Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 127.11% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.