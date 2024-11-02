British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

BTI opened at $35.08 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

