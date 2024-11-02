Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 2518553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 47,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Read More
