Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,894,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.