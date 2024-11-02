Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $104.94 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.