Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 9,586,457 shares trading hands.

Bowleven Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of £5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

