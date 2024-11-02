Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Trading

Williams Trading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has a $173.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOOT. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.7 %

BOOT opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

