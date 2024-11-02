Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $537,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,749.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,880.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,756.39 and a 1-year high of $4,856.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,680.18.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

