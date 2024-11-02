Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.30 and traded as high as C$105.25. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$102.42, with a volume of 234,577 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

