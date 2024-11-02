Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.30 and traded as high as C$105.25. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$102.42, with a volume of 234,577 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.
In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
