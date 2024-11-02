BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and traded as low as $26.02. BNCCORP shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $93.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.86.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

