BluePath Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BluePath Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $220.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.44 and a one year high of $227.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

