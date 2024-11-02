BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.32, a PEG ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

