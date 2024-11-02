Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 22nd

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.