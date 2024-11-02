Blast (BLAST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.01 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $169.11 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,756,191,904 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,747,258,804.953068 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00777227 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $8,745,199.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

