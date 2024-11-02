Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.