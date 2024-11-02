Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $358.20 and last traded at $358.20, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

