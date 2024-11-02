Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 2,224 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 6.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5,308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $319.22. 1,826,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.19. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

