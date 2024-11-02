Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.9% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. 6,339,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,888. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

