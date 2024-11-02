Berenberg Bank Upgrades Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Arkema Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $87.73. 7,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273. Arkema has a 12-month low of $84.55 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

