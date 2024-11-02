Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 441,845 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 152,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

