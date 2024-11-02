Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.7 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

BHE stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 346,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.98. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

