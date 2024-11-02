Baylin Technologies (BYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE BYL opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.
About Baylin Technologies
