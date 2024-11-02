Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.44 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 207,313 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Base Resources from GBX 15 ($0.19) to GBX 13 ($0.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £143.91 million, a PE ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

