Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Shares of LMAT traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 343,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,348. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

