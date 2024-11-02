Barclays Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $253.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.48.

Humana stock opened at $260.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.06 and its 200 day moving average is $334.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

