Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Barclays Stock Performance
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
