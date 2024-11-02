Barclays Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $192.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $167.61 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 460,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.