Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $295.00 to $329.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

Shares of ALNY traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.91. 866,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,240. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,111,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

