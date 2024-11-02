Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.25. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 917 shares traded.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.