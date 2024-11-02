Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

