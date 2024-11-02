Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.81.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE BDGI traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.14. 158,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,220. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. Also, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. Insiders have purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.