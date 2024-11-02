AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.61 and last traded at $73.61. Approximately 1,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Company Profile

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

