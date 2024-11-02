AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 4,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Get AXS Change Finance ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.07% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.