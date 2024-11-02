Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Axos Financial stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. 587,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,726. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 70,017 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

