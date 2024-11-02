Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $102,117,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $44,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Avery Dennison by 795.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after buying an additional 142,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 216,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,497,000 after buying an additional 81,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.96.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,745,870.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,574,496.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,407,587. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $206.19 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $175.10 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $218.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.