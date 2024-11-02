Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $175.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $35.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.35. 9,591,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.46. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $39,155,661. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $469,803,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after buying an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,059,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

