Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

O stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

