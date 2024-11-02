Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,822 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $82,664,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

