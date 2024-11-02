ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ATX stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.64. The company had a trading volume of 269,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,578. The firm has a market cap of C$339.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.57. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

