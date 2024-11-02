Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $8.51. 468,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $225.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.