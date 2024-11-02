ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in ASML by 8.7% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ace Management Global Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $793.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $897.62. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $627.09 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

